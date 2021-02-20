  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Northern Ireland records three deaths and 276 new cases of Covid-19

Northern Ireland records three deaths and 276 new cases of Covid-19

Saturday, February 20, 2021

Digital Desk Staff

Three more Covid-19-related deaths have been confirmed by the Northern Ireland Department of Health this afternoon.

Two of the deaths occurred within the latest reporting period, while the other occurred outside it.

As the Irish Examiner reports, there has now been a total of 2,029 confirmed Covid-19-related deaths in NI since the outbreak began.

A further 276 new cases of the virus have also been confirmed.

A total of 110,716 cases have now been recorded in the North since the pandemic began.

2,070 cases have been reported in the last week alone, a drop from the previous week’s total of 2,554.

At present, 392 patients with Covid-19 are in Northern Irish hospitals, 142 of whom are in intensive care.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Health Minister defends vaccine rollout despite lagging behind the UK

Saturday, 20/02/21 - 7:19pm

26 deaths and 988 new cases of Covid-19

Saturday, 20/02/21 - 5:26pm

Swimmer rescued by RNLI after getting into difficulty off Salthill

Saturday, 20/02/21 - 3:52pm