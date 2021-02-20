Security fence set up outside Stephen Donnelly’s home

Digital Desk Staff

A security fence has been set up outside Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly’s home due to security concerns over a “number of incidents”.

The Irish Examiner reports that a 6ft (2m) wooden fence was built outside Mr Donnelly’s home after a number of incidents including items being thrown at windows and left on the doorstep.

Mr Donnelly and his wife have three young children.

A spokesman for the minister declined to comment on the incidents, but he told The Irish Examiner that pictures of workmen putting up the fence seen by the publication showed “security works”.

The spokesman said: “Works are being carried out for security reasons in conjunction with An Garda Síochána.”

Mr Donnelly’s Cabinet colleagues have been criticised for their communication in relation to Level 5 restrictions.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald says people deserve to hear from the Taoiseach sooner than next week.

Ms McDonald said: “My own view is that Cabinet should meet at the weekend and yes, the Taoiseach should come out and set the record straight.”

“State very clearly and directly to the Irish people what is happening, what the plan is, and he should bring to an end the spin and the leaks and the uncertainty, I believe that’s what the Taoiseach ought to do.”