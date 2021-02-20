Two arrested as gardaí seize €80k worth of cannabis in Mayo

James Cox

Gardaí have seized an estimated €80,000 worth of cannabis and arrested two people following a search of a property in Co Mayo.

Shortly after 8.15pm yesterday evening, gardaí carried out a search of a residence in Ballina, Co Mayo. €80,000 worth of cannabis (pending analysis) was seized along with €3,500 in cash.

A male in his 50s and female in her 20s were arrested at the scene and are currently being detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Ballina Garda station. They can be held for up to seven days.

Investigations are ongoing.