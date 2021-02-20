Wedding planners call for increased supports during Level 5 restrictions

Digital Desk Staff

Wedding planners are calling for increased support as Covid-19 restrictions are set to continue.

Under Level 5 and 4, no more than six guests can attend a wedding along with the couple getting married themselves.

Under Level 3, that number can increase to 25 guests.

Peter Kelly from Weddings With Franc says the wedding industry is struggling to stay afloat: “The whole industry has been wiped out really. If you look at hotels, restaurants and bars, they did get a chance to open during the summer and look after the Irish economy.

“We really did not get the chance to reopen as a business. The majority of the industry lost anywhere between 80 and 75 per cent of business last year.”

He said it is a really grim picture for people who are involved with the industry, with many struggling just to get by.

He added “Really the issue is that all the people out there in the industry, many of them cannot pay their mortgages. A lot of them are bleeding costs every week from anywhere between €3,000 to €5,000.”

He said the supports from the Government are not enough and more needs to be done to help wedding planners. He also said that the wedding industry is going to be on its knees for another six months to a year.