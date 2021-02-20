Wind warning in place for eight counties

James Cox

A weather warning has been issued for eight counties in the east and south east of the country.

The status yellow wind warning for Waterford, Wexford, Kilkenny, Carlow, Wicklow, Dublin, Meath and Louth comes into effect at 12pm today and is valid until 6pm this evening.

Met Éireann says gusts of up to 100 kilometers per hour are expected.

Meanwhile, the national forecaster said there will be heavy and thundery rain in most areas by this afternoon.

Met Éireann said: “Rain, heavy or thundery at times will spread to all areas by early afternoon, as southeast winds increase strong to near gale force and gusty, with gales or strong gales at times on coasts. The rain will clear northeastwards in the evening as winds veer southwesterly and gradually ease. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees.”