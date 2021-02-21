Covid-19: 10 prisoners test positive at Midlands Prison

Digital Desk Staff

Ten more prisoners have tested positive for Covid-19 in the Midlands Prison in Portlaoise.

It follows the completion of mass testing after three prisoners tested positive on Wednesday, and at least 11 staff have contracted the virus in recent weeks.

The Midlands Prison, which is the biggest jail in the country, says a second round of mass testing will take place in the coming days.

A statement from the Irish Prisons Service (IPS) said: “The Irish Prison Service is continuing to work closely with HSE/Public Health and arrangements are being made with the HSE for the re-testing of all prisoners and staff, in order to provide an assured response to the current outbreak in Midlands Prison. This will support a return to a more normal prison regime as soon as possible.”