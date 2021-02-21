Covid-19: Latest county-by-county data

Kenneth Fox

Offaly is now the county with the highest 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 currently at 409.2, according to the latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

From February 6th up until midnight on February 19th the county recorded 319 new cases of Covid-19.

The county with the second highest rate is Monaghan which is at 386.1, followed by Dublin which has a rate of 354.5.

During that same period Monaghan recorded 237 new cases while Dublin recorded 4,777 new cases.

Overall, Ireland recorded 11,914 new cases over the past 14 days and the national incidence rate is now 250.2.

A total of 818 people were hospitalised during this period and a further 45 people were admitted to ICU.

There were 1,349 cases associated with clusters and 690 healthcare workers who contracted the virus.

The HPSC said there were 72 travel related cases and 6,138 cases which came from a close contact with a confirmed case.

There were also 2,069 cases which were as a result of community transmission and 2,797 cases which are still under investigation.

Age breakdown

The age group who accounted for the most new cases was 25-34 year olds who were responsible for 1,936 new cases.

This was followed by 35-44 year olds who accounted for 1,846 new cases and those aged between 45 and 54 who accounted for 1,535 new cases.

Regarding hospitalisations, those aged 75-84 accounted for the most with 185 hospitalisations. This was followed by 65-74 year olds who were responsible for 119 people being admitted to hospital.

There are currently 744 people in hospital with Covid-19 and a further 148 people in ICU.