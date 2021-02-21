Facebook shuts down Instagram accounts promoting illegal Patrick’s Day rave

James Cox

Facebook has shut down social media profiles that were advertising an illegal “lockdown rave” on St Patrick’s Day.

According to event accounts on social media, the rave is to be held somewhere in Kildare or Dublin on March 17th — with the location to be revealed 12 hours before doors open.

Those behind the event said they don’t want to have “another miserable Paddy’s Day” and are selling tickets for €20.

Indoors

The private Instagram account noted that tickets are limited because the event will be indoors.

“Paddys day lockdown rave in the Kildare/Dublin area 17th march 2021,” the account read.

“Tickets are €20. Let’s not have another miserable Paddy’s Day. Let’s party hard.”

Dublin Mid West TD Emer Higgins had called on Facebook to remove the account, and she has welcomed the decision to do so, while also warning the social media platform that it must continue to be vigilant.

Fine Gael’s Social Media Spokesperson said: “This week I called for social media companies to move quickly to remove content from their platforms about a planned event billed as a ‘Paddy’s Day Lockdown Rave’ and I contacted Facebook directly about it.

“Facebook has now confirmed it has restricted access to the account in question as the proposed event violates government Covid-19 health guidelines

“The move to shut down promotion of this event is very welcome. I do however urge all social media companies to remain vigilant for other accounts that may open up to try promote this event under a different name, or indeed other similar events that could put public health at risk.

“Social media companies must move faster and be more proactive about removing such content. For example, promotion for this particular event had already migrated from Instagram to Snapchat by the time it came to wider public attention.”

Mockery

She added: “There was never any suggestion from Government that restrictions would be relaxed in March to allow for such a large-scale event. This, or any other planned large events would be a flagrant dismissal of the current legislations and a mockery to all the efforts everyone has made in the battle against Covid-19.

“The current restrictions have been tough on everyone and of course people are missing friends and want to socialise. But now is not the time for large scale events and I implore anyone thinking of organising one to think again and show solidarity with everyone in the community who is enduring this pandemic and trying to keep vulnerable people safe and well.”