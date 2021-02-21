Gardaí issue 10 Covid fines to group who gathered for "egg throwing"

  • Home >
Sunday, February 21, 2021

James Cox

Gardaí issued 10 fines for breaching Covid-19 restrictions to a group who gathered for “egg throwing” in Co Wexford.

Officers in Ferns came across the group, who had all travelled more than 5km.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí on duty in Ferns last Friday night disrupted a group (not from Ferns) who had organised a meet up for ‘egg throwing’. In total 10 Fixed Charge Penalty Notices (FCPN) were issued for COVID-19 breaches. Please only travel for essential purposes. Egg throwing is not one of them! Let’s ALL work together to protect everyone against COVID-19.”

Gardaí have issued 944 fines for breaching Covid-19 regulations in relation to house parties.

197 €500 fines have been issued for organising house parties and 747 €150 fines have been issued for attending house parties.

Gardaí have issued approximately 7,950 Covid-19 fines across the range of all Covid breaches.

As of close of business on Thursday, the following number of fines had been issued:

  • 6,297 €100 fines for non-essential travel.
  • 263 €500 fines for non-essential journeys to airports/ports — the total number of €100 and €500 fines for non-essential journeys to airports/ports is 638.
  • 197 €500 fines for organising a house party.
  • 747 €150 fines for attending a house party.
  • 155 €80 fines for not wearing a face covering.

 

