Gardaí issue 10 Covid fines to group who gathered for "egg throwing"

James Cox
Gardaí issued 10 fines for breaching Covid-19 restrictions to a group who gathered for “egg throwing” in Co Wexford.
Officers in Ferns came across the group, who had all travelled more than 5km.
A Garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí on duty in Ferns last Friday night disrupted a group (not from Ferns) who had organised a meet up for ‘egg throwing’. In total 10 Fixed Charge Penalty Notices (FCPN) were issued for COVID-19 breaches. Please only travel for essential purposes. Egg throwing is not one of them! Let’s ALL work together to protect everyone against COVID-19.”
Gardaí have issued 944 fines for breaching Covid-19 regulations in relation to house parties.
197 €500 fines have been issued for organising house parties and 747 €150 fines have been issued for attending house parties.
Gardaí have issued approximately 7,950 Covid-19 fines across the range of all Covid breaches.
As of close of business on Thursday, the following number of fines had been issued:
- 6,297 €100 fines for non-essential travel.
- 263 €500 fines for non-essential journeys to airports/ports — the total number of €100 and €500 fines for non-essential journeys to airports/ports is 638.
- 197 €500 fines for organising a house party.
- 747 €150 fines for attending a house party.
- 155 €80 fines for not wearing a face covering.