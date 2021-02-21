Gardaí seize cannabis plants worth €250,000 in Monaghan

James Cox

One man was arrested as gardaí seized cannabis plants worth in excess of €250,000 following a search operation in Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan on Saturday.

Shortly after 11.30pm, gardaí carried out a search of a house in the Carrickmacross area. During the course of the search a cultivation unit with over 300 cannabis plants with an estimated value of €250,000 (analysis pending) was discovered.

A man in his 30s has been arrested and is currently detained at Carrickmacross Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The investigation is ongoing.