Motorcyclist dies in Kilkenny crash

James Cox

A man has died following a clash between a car and a motorcycle in Co Kilkenny this morning.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the collision which occurred on the Callan Road, Kilkenny at approximately 11.30am this morning.

The driver of the motorcycle, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead a short time later, his body remains at the scene. No other injuries have been reported at this time.

Forensic Collision Investigators are currently examining the scene and the road is currently closed with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), who were travelling in the area between 11.15am -11.45am to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.