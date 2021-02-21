One death and 679 new cases of Covid-19

Kenneth Fox

One death and an additional 679 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed by the Department of Health this evening.

It means there has been a total of 4,136 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland. There is also now a total of 215,057 confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) said of the cases notified today: 335 are men and 342 are women, 71 per cent are under 45 years of age and the median age is 32 years old.

Regarding the location of tonight’s cases there are 230 in Dublin, 59 in Limerick, 48 in Galway, 47 in Kildare, 29 in Tipperary and the remaining 266 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

Nphet said as of 8am today, 744 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised and 148 are in ICU. There has also been 45 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 18th, 326,475 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland. 205,955 people have received their first dose and 120,520 people have received their second dose

Speaking this evening, Dr Ronan Glynn, deputy chief medical officer said: “While the level of disease in our communities remains very high, we are still making progress.

“We have reported less than 1,000 cases each day this week and our seven day average has fallen from 1,022 two weeks ago, to 862 last week, to 792 today. The number of people in hospital has fallen from over 1,200 two weeks ago, to 744 today.

“Do not underestimate the power of your actions as we seek to protect the gains we have made and further reduce transmission. This week, please continue to work from home unless essential and do not visit other households unless for essential reasons or as part of a support bubble.”