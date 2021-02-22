  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Appeal for witnesses after collision between car and motorbike in Kerry

Appeal for witnesses after collision between car and motorbike in Kerry

Monday, February 22, 2021

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision involving a car and motorbike in Co Kerry on Sunday.

The collision occurred at around 2.10pm on the Muckross Road or N71, between Muckross House and the Torc Waterfall in Killarney.

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 20s, was airlifted to Cork University Hospital where he remains in a serious condition. The driver of the car was uninjured.

A technical examination of the scene has since been carried out.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision – particularly any road users who may have camera footage – to contact them.

Anyone with information can contact gardaí in Killarney on 064 667 1160 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Covid-19: Mixed messages from Taoiseach and Tánaiste stoke discontent

Monday, 22/02/21 - 9:59pm

Third of population travelling more than 10km from home

Monday, 22/02/21 - 9:01pm

‘A fantastic outcome’: Fewer older people in hospital in North since Covid jab rollout

Monday, 22/02/21 - 8:54pm