Appeal for witnesses after collision between car and motorbike in Kerry

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision involving a car and motorbike in Co Kerry on Sunday.

The collision occurred at around 2.10pm on the Muckross Road or N71, between Muckross House and the Torc Waterfall in Killarney.

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 20s, was airlifted to Cork University Hospital where he remains in a serious condition. The driver of the car was uninjured.

A technical examination of the scene has since been carried out.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision – particularly any road users who may have camera footage – to contact them.

Anyone with information can contact gardaí in Killarney on 064 667 1160 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.