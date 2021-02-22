Bagenalstown goes virtual for St Patrick’s Day

By Suzanne Pender

THE pandemic may have knocked the annual parade on the head, but that hasn’t stopped the people of Bagenalstown getting creative and turning to the virtual world this St Patrick’s Day.

The town will host a virtual parade, ensuring that although they’re all apart, they can still be together on 17 March in this new, virtual way!

The organisers want people to enter their St Patrick’s Day competition by simply making a short video or sending in a photo of what they’ll be up to this St Patrick’s Day before 7 March.

Prizes include €100 and €50, with all the lucky winners chosen on 16 March and notified via Facebook.

“Unfortunately we can’t have a parade as we normally do this year, but it doesn’t prohibit us from having a virtual parade,” said cllr Arthur McDonald, chairman of the St Patrick’s Day parade committee.

“If you can, send a short video clip or picture of what you would like us to put up and be in with a chance to win a cash prize for the best clip. All are welcome, personal or business, also with an emphasis on the younger generation,” he added.

People are encouraged to get creative with their videos or images. Maybe drive your business van or classic car around the houses decked out in the Irish colours, dance a jig with your family or work colleagues, sing a song, play music or dress up as a leprechaun … it’s all up to you!

Organisers have asked entrants not to share their videos in advance of St Patrick’s Day because all the videos and photos will form part of a final official video on the Bagenalstown St Patrick’s Day parade Facebook page.

Local families can hold their own individual parades with mini-events taking place in houses, back gardens and farmyards around Bagenalstown and also send those images and videos in.

People are asked to keep their videos short and the best ones will feature on the online virtual parade on St Patrick’s Day.

The video must be landscape with no black bars at the sides.

You can send your entry via WhatsApp or email before 7 March to 086 8873080 or email [email protected]