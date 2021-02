By Suzanne Pender

SIGNS warning dog owners of the potential fines that can be issued if they don’t clean up after their pet should be placed in both Tullow and Clonegal.

At the recent meeting of Tullow Municipal District, cllr John Murphy called for anti-dog fouling signs to be put in place at Barrack Street in Tullow and in Clonegal, where the problem has been causing some concern recently.