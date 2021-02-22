Compliance has ‘positive impact’ as one death and 686 Covid-19 cases reported

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has confirmed one death and 686 new cases of Covid-19 in the State on Monday.

Of the cases notified today, 66 per cent are under 45 years of age.

There are 278 cases located in Dublin, 49 in Limerick, 37 in Kildare, 32 in Louth and 31 in Donegal. The remaining 259 cases are spread across all remaining counties.

The country’s deputy chief medical officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, said that public compliance is having a positive impact on case numbers.

“We continue to see really high levels of compliance amongst the population and this is having a positive impact on the levels of disease in our communities,” he said.

“It is also having a positive impact on our hospitals — while last week there were 269 cases in healthcare workers and four outbreaks in our hospitals, these represent a very significant reduction compared with the 839 cases and 15 outbreaks in the week to the 7th of February.

“In time, vaccination will be our most powerful tool against Covid-19 and over the coming weeks those who are highest risk in our families and communities will get vaccinated.

“For now, each of us has a range of tried and trusted tools at our disposal — by keeping our distance, washing our hands, wearing face masks and staying at home we will continue to drive down transmission of this disease.

“Our collective efforts move us closer to the continued reopening of our schools and the resumption of non-Covid healthcare services.”

The figures come as senior Ministers are meeting on Monday to finalise a revised Living with Covid-19 plan, ahead of a full Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Nphet has advised that current restrictions should be extended beyond the current cut-off date of March 5th, with the opening of schools and childcare happening on a “cautious and phased basis”.

Earlier on Monday, Dr Mike Ryan of the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned that setting dates for the reopening of society in Ireland will not “drive anything” and getting the number of Covid-19 cases down remains the most important measure.

He added that the Government had few options while the number of cases remained at current levels.

‘Stuck’

According to HSE chief Paul Reid, progress tackling Covid-19 has become “stuck” as hundreds of new cases are recorded each day, despite several weeks of strict lockdown measures.

Visits to other households to watch sports matches or for a cup of tea, rather than parties, were responsible for increasing Covid-19 cases among younger people, he added.

However, Mr Reid also said that the Republic was on course to be able to vaccinate 1 million people a month from April onwards, if supplies ordered arrived on time.

Meanwhile, amid some concern surrounding continued compliance with lockdown measures, Garda sources have said that personnel will be redeployed to popular locations to discourage crowds.

It comes after significant numbers gathered in public amenities over the weekend.