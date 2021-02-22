Death notices and funeral arrangements

Charlie Dempsey

38 New Oak Estate, Carlow and formerly of Killeen, Maganey, Co Laois, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on 20 February 2021, at his home.

Beloved husband of the late Bernedette (Ber), much loved father of Keith, Brian, Mark and Enda, adored grandfather of Aaron, Lorcan, Nancy, Jack and Ella, and cherished brother of Maura, Liam and the late Carmel.

He will be sadly missed by his loving sons, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, brother, sister, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousin, relatives and friends.

May Charlie rest In peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for family in The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, on Wednesday at 11am and will be followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Charlie’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on The Cathedral of the Assumptions, online streaming service by using the following link

http://carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/

If neighbours wish to show their support to the family, they could stand outside their houses (while adhering to social distancing guidelines) as the funeral cortége leaves his residence on the way to the church at 10.30am approx.

Family flowers only please. Donations ,if desired, to Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team. Please use the following link to donate;

https://www.carlowkilkennyhomecareteam.ie/donations/

Pat Hogan

The old Farmhouse, Liselican, Borris, Co Carlow. Pat Hogan, retired teacher, passed away (peacefully) on Friday 19 February 2021 in St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny with his loving niece Sandra by his side. Predeceased by his parents Bridie and Ger Hogan (Ballyellen), his sister Marie and brother Dessie. Sadly missed by his beloved son Ger, sister Eileen, brothers Tom and Ger, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

May Pat’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Due to continued restrictions on public gatherings, A private cremation for Pat will take place in Mount Jerome Crematorium on Tuesday at 1.45.oc that can be viewed on the following link https://vimeo.com/event/153499