Irish app can help create ‘Covid Secure’ workplaces and venues

James Cox

Irish Covid-19 testing company RDT Care has today launched the ‘V-Health Passport’ in the Irish market as part of its bespoke testing, contract tracing and secure entry system.

The V-Health Passport is an app which can securely display whether an individual has received a Covid-19 test before they enter a workplace or large venue.

RDT Care’s team of experienced nurses conduct on-site antigen tests and when an individual receives a negative result this information is uploaded onto the app.

The app then automatically generates a personalised secure VCode, which can be scanned at an entrance to ensure that only people with negative test results can gain access.

According to RDT Care’s executive nurse, Cara Cottam, the system’s simplicity is key.

Ms Cottam said: “Our system is extremely easy to use and simple to understand. To keep their employees safe, a company or organisation may want to introduce regular testing for people entering a venue, construction site or building. We provide the end-to-end system which allows them to do this. The app can also be used for contact tracing, and if there is a confirmed case it can identify close contacts.’’

She added: “What we do at RDT Care is bring it all together into a custom-built service for companies and organisations to meet their needs. Our experienced team of registered nurses provide the on-site testing, provide the results and put this all together on the V-Health Passport. The system is fully adaptable and can be used with PCR, LAMP, antigen or antibody tests.’’

RDT Care is currently providing on-site, nurse-led testing to a number of large companies and organisations providing essential services. These include companies in the construction, healthcare, elite sports and food productions sectors.

The V-Health Passport is being used widely in the UK among healthcare workers, particularly ambulance services.

Its ambassadors include the royal family couple Mike and Zara Tindall, Liverpool FC legend Sir Kenny Dalglish and current England Rugby star Tom Curry.