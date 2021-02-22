  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Man (20s) in critical condition after north Belfast shooting

Man (20s) in critical condition after north Belfast shooting

Monday, February 22, 2021

Benjamin Cooper, PA

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being shot in north Belfast.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said in a statement it had been called about 11.15pm on Sunday to a report of a shooting in the Hopewell Crescent area of the city.

Officers attended along with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the man, in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment.

Detective inspector Tom Phillips asked for “anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have any information which may assist us with our inquiries” to contact police on 101 or anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Government to give ‘as much clarity as possible’ on easing restrictions

Monday, 22/02/21 - 9:52am

Ireland could vaccinate 1 million a month if supplies arrive, HSE chief says

Monday, 22/02/21 - 9:19am

Man charged after cannabis plants worth €250,000 seized

Monday, 22/02/21 - 8:48am