Man charged after cannabis plants worth €250,000 seized

Monday, February 22, 2021

A man in his 30s has been charged in connection with the seizure of 300 cannabis plants in Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan, during the search of a property over the weekend.

On Saturday morning gardaí searched a house and discovered the plants, which had an estimated street value of €250,000, pending further analysis.

One man was arrested following the drugs seizure and has now been charged. He is due to appear before Monaghan District Court on Monday morning.

A Garda spokeswoman said investigations in the case were “ongoing”.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Government to give ‘as much clarity as possible’ on easing restrictions

Monday, 22/02/21 - 9:52am

Ireland could vaccinate 1 million a month if supplies arrive, HSE chief says

Monday, 22/02/21 - 9:19am

Met Éireann issues warning for strong winds and heavy rain

Monday, 22/02/21 - 8:41am