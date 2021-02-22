Met Éireann issues warning for strong winds and heavy rain

Tomas Doherty

Met Éireann has issued weather warnings for strong winds and heavy rain overnight and on Tuesday.

A status yellow wind warning for 14 counties will come into effect on Monday night.

The warning will be in place for Munster, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Sligo, Mayo, Galway and Donegal from 9pm until 6am on Tuesday morning.

Met Éireann has said winds could reach gusts of up to 110km/h with a risk of coastal flooding in parts.

Status Yellow Wind Warning.

Valid 9pm Monday to 6am Tuesday.https://t.co/l8JdKfwZt9 pic.twitter.com/Bajhyy6plm — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 21, 2021

From midnight tonight, a status yellow rainfall warning will also come into effect.

The areas covered include Munster, Connacht, Carlow, Kilkenny and Wexford.

Heavy rain is forecast throughout the day, coupled with strong southerly winds.

Localised flooding is possible with 30mm to 50mm of rain expected to fall.

The rain warning will remain in place for 24 hours until 12am on Wednesday.