O’Neill: Northern Ireland’s route out of lockdown ‘slow and steady’

By David Young, PA

Northern Ireland’s deputy First Minister has cautioned the public not to expect a rapid exit from lockdown, insisting the route back to normality will be slow and steady.

Michelle O’Neill’s remarks came as British prime minister Boris Johnson outlined a four-stage plan to lift Covid-19 restrictions in England.

Ms O’Neill and Stormont First Minister Arlene Foster are due to outline Northern Ireland’s plan for exiting lockdown in the Assembly next week.

Answering Assembly questions on Monday, the Sinn Féin vice president acknowledged that people were looking for some hope around what the future held.

“We very much want to give the public the route map and how we’re going to reverse out of the current restrictive measures which we have in place,” she said.

“So I think that everybody’s looking for some hope and they’re looking towards the future.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill (PressEye/PA)

“We want to spell that out for people and it needs to be a step-by-step process but there’s no doubt in my mind that it needs to be a gradual,” Ms O’Neill continued.

“It’s going be slow and steady in terms of lifting of restrictions.

“But with the rollout of the vaccine in place now and the fact that it’s working so well, and we commend all those that are involved in delivering the vaccine, that combined with keeping the virus suppressed for as long as possible, then we need to chart out for people what the future looks like and we hope to do that next week.”

Ministers have already agreed to extend Northern Ireland’s current strict lockdown to April 1st, albeit with a review on March 18th.

Some primary school pupils will return to class on March 8th, with some older post-primary school children on March 22nd, but there has been no date given for the full return of the wider school population.

In England, all schools are going back on March 8th.

Glyn Roberts, chief executive of Retail NI, welcomed the British prime minister’s plan (Liam McBurney/PA)

Under the British prime minister’s four-step plan, all limits on social contact could be lifted by June 21st.

Retail NI, which represents small retailers in Northern Ireland, said Mr Johnson’s plan was “realistic and welcome”.

Retail NI chief executive Glyn Roberts said: “We look forward to the publication of the Executive’s road map because it is vital, they give less tunnel, more light and above all else hope to our community.

“Covid marshals, public hand sanitisers and business compliance scoring with the regulations all need to be in place for the reopening of non-essential retail to reassure shoppers and to limit transmission. This work needs to start now.”

Another four deaths linked to Covid-19 were confirmed by Stormont’s Department of Health on Monday.

Another 187 cases of the virus were also notified. There were 386 Covid positive patients in hospital on Monday morning, 51 of whom were in intensive care.