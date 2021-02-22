TDs should not be getting a pay rise while the public struggle, says Ó Broin

Digital Desk Staff

Sinn Féin’s Eoin Ó Broin says politicians should not be getting a pay rise at a time when people are losing “significant” income due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As the Irish Examiner reports, it was revealed that TDs are to receive a pay increase over the next few months. The increase will push their salaries to more than €100,000 per year.

Currently, members of the Dáil are paid a basic salary of over €98,000. Meanwhile, the annual wages of senators will also rise to over €70,000.

Mr Ó Broin says politicians should not be getting a pay rise.

He told Newstalk: “At a time when people are losing very significant portions of their income, at a time when people can’t go to work because of Covid-19 restrictions, I simply do not except that politicians should get paid more.

“The salary that I was receiving when I was first elected as a TD back in 2016 is more than enough to compensate me for the work I’m doing.”