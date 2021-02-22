Thefts in Graiguecullen

By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ are investigating a series of thefts at the Oakley Grove area of Graiguecullen.

The thefts occurred between Friday and Saturday 19-20 February. Two large dog ornaments were taken from a garden in Oakley Grove in the early hours of Saturday morning, when the suspect also unsuccessfully attempted to gain access to a locked garden shed.

A number of cars in the area were broken into and various items taken. A chainsaw was taken from a van parked in Oakley Crescent in the early hours of Saturday morning and a pair of Rayban sunglasses were taken from another car in Oakley Grove.

Anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area between Friday and Saturday 19-20 February or is offered any of the above items for sale is asked to please contact the gardaí in Carlow.