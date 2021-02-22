Wind warning issued for Co Carlow

Monday, February 22, 2021

By Suzanne Pender

MET Éireann has issued a yellow wind warning for Carlow, along with counties Kilkenny, Wexford, Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo and all of Munster from 9pm tonight to 6am tomorrow morning.

Southerly winds will reach mean speeds of 50kph to 65kph, with gusts of 90kph to 110kph possible on higher ground on exposed coasts.

An orange rainfall warning has also been issued for Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford from 7pm tonight to 9pm Tuesday, where very heavy rain will likely cause further river flooding and surface water flooding.

 

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Deaths of 10 Carlow people from Covid-19 reported in last four weeks

Monday, 22/02/21 - 5:17pm

Calls for dog fouling signs

Monday, 22/02/21 - 5:00pm

Concern over quality of schools meals

Monday, 22/02/21 - 4:00pm