Wind warning issued for Co Carlow

By Suzanne Pender

MET Éireann has issued a yellow wind warning for Carlow, along with counties Kilkenny, Wexford, Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo and all of Munster from 9pm tonight to 6am tomorrow morning.

Southerly winds will reach mean speeds of 50kph to 65kph, with gusts of 90kph to 110kph possible on higher ground on exposed coasts.

An orange rainfall warning has also been issued for Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford from 7pm tonight to 9pm Tuesday, where very heavy rain will likely cause further river flooding and surface water flooding.