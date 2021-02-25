Two killed in Cork road collision

Thursday, February 25, 2021

James Ward, PA

Two men have been killed following a collision between a car and a motorcycle, Gardaí have confirmed.

The crash happened on the N20, Rathgoggin North, Charleville, in Co Cork, on Thursday afternoon, at approximately 2pm.

The driver of the car, a man aged in his early 70s, and the driver of the motorcycle, a man aged 20, were both fatally injured in the collision.

Forensic Collision Investigators were examining the scene and the road remained closed, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, who were travelling in the area between 1.30pm and 3pm to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

