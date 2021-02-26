Calls for CCTV to stop rock throwing at cars from bridge

By Suzanne Pender

IARNRÓD Éireann has been called on to install CCTV at Carpenter Way to deter the shocking incidents of stones being thrown from the railway bridge into the path of oncoming traffic below.

Cllr John Cassin brought forward a notice of motion at yesterday’s online meeting of Carlow Municipal District calling on the company to install CCTV on the bridge.

For weeks, traffic has been targeted by this particularly nasty anti-social behaviour.

“Gardaí have been informed, but the people doing this didn’t seem to care and a lot of cars have been damaged at this stage,” said cllr Cassin.

“I really do feel Iarnród Éireann should play a role in this,” he added.

The motion by seconded by cllr Tom O’Neill and unanimously supported.

Cllr Fintan Phelan remarked that the council should also contacted Carlow gardaí, adding that the matter was “a serious health and safety risk”.