Death notices and funeral announcements

Kathleen O’Reilly (née Houlahan)

16 Lacken Rise, Tullow Road and formerly of Hillview Drive, Rathnapish, Carlow Town, Carlow.

Died February 25th 2021 (peacefully) in the loving care of SignaCare, Killerig. Sadly missed by her loving husband Mick, daughters Maree, Anne, Helen, Bríd and Clare, sons John and Michael, brother John (Australia), sister Sr. Eileen (Dublin) sons-in-law Donie, Tommy, Mark, Mick and David, daughter-in-law Iarla, 16 grandchildren, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Predeceased by her sister Mary.

May Kathleen Rest in Peace.

Owing to Government guidelines a private Funeral Mass (max 10) will be celebrated on Saturday morning, 27 Feb at 11am in the Church of the Holy Family, Askea, Carlow followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam with the following link:

www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

The family would like to thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this most difficult time.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to St. Vincent de Paul.

Mary O’Brien

Monemacody, Thomastown, Kilkenny / Bagenalstown, Carlow

23 February 2021 (peacefully) in St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by her brother Dinny, sadly missed by her loving daughter Kathleen, son-in-law Eddie, brothers Mikie, Jimmy and John, sister Peg, grandchildren Imelda, Edward, Tracy and Lisa, her 12 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Mary’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Due to continued restrictions on public gatherings, a private funeral Mass for Mary will take place in in the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown, on Friday at 2pm, that can be viewed on www.thomastownparish.ie followed by burial in Skeoughvasteen Cemetery.

Tom Foley

Aughabeg, Bagenalstown, Co Carlow. Predeceased by his parents Thomas & Mary and his son Thomas Patrick. Peacefully in the loving care of his heartbroken wife Goretti,daughters Sharon, Adrienne, Goretti and son Pat. Deeply regretted by his loving wife and family, sons-in-law Noel, P.J. & Shane, grandchildren Niamh, Dylan, Caoimhe, Chloe & Jamie, brothers & sister John, Jim, Pat, Mary & Ger, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

May Tom’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for family in Saint Andrew’s Church, Bagenalstown on Saturday morning at 11am and followed by burial in the Cemetery of the Assumption, Bagenalstown.

Tom’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.bagenalstownparish.ie.

Family flowers only please.

Donations if desired to the Carlow / Kilkenny Home Care.

Pat Doyle

St Brigid’s Crescent, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow (Peacefully) in St. Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny. Sadly missed by his loving wife Phyllis, daughter Pam Hogan (Paulstown), Joe (Callan), P. J. (Dublin) and Matt, son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Niamh and Kristina, granddaughter Bláthnaid, grandson Patrick, brother Michael, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of friends and family. May Pat’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Due to continued restrictions on public gatherings, A private Funeral Mass for Pat will take place in St. Andrew’s Church, Bagenalstown on Friday morning at 11.oc that can be viewed on www.bagenalstownparish.ie followed by burial in the Cemetery of the Assumption, Bagenalstown. If you wish to leave a message of condolence you can do so in the Condolences section below. Pat’s family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this sad time.

Tommy Murphy

Lincolnshire, England and late of Rosslee,Myshall,Co. Carlow passed away peacefully on February 21st, 2021.

May Tommy Rest In Peace

Funeral will take place in England.