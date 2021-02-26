Gardaí appeal to the public to stay within limits this weekend

By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ are appealing to the public to stay within the Covid-19 limitations for travel this weekend as the weather improves and the days get longer.

They revealed that they are continuing find groups gathering at house parties, social gatherings or taking exercise outside the 5km limit, which are in breach of regulations.

“These are not just breaches of regulations but are a risk to the individuals involved, their families and loved ones and continue to put everybody’s health and the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic at risk. Recent surveys have shown that the majority of people believe that they are doing the right thing, but the reality is that the level of casual contacts remains high,” a garda statement said.

Gardaí will be continuing nationwide checkpoints and high visibility patrols at public amenities, parks and beauty spots across the country this weekend in support of public health regulations.

An Garda Síochána is again advising the public of the need to plan their activities over the weekend to take account that people are only allowed to exercise within 5km of their home. People are reminded that the 5km limit includes the distance travelled from their home to a location for exercise. In other words, you can’t travel more than 5km to a location to exercise.

The public should also be aware that if a driver is found to be in breach of the non-essential travel regulations that not only can the driver be fined, but their adult passengers as well. This is also the case for adults in groups undertaking activities such as cycling or walking – every adult in such a group can be fined.

When visiting amenities within 5km of your home, please park legally. Illegal parking can hinder access by emergency services and could put lives at risk. As was seen during previous weekends, people who illegally park are at risk of having their cars towed and impounded.

In enforcing these regulations, gardaí have been using the 4Es approach – engaging, explaining and encouraging, with enforcement a last resort.

An Garda Síochána continues to remind persons that travel restrictions DO NOT APPLY in the case of domestic violence or to escape a risk of harm, whether to the person or to another person.

The gardaí appeal to any person who may have been the victim of an incident of sexual or domestic crime – irrespective of whether there may have been in breach of any public health regulations, for instance by attending a house party – to contact them. An Garda Síochána is here to assist and support you, please report all such incidents.