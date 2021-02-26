Latest Carlow Covid-19 figures

Friday, February 26, 2021

The number of Carlow cases of Covid-19 rose by 13 on Friday evening among 776 cases nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today also been notified of 29 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

17 of these deaths occurred in February, and 12 occurred in January.

The median age of those who died was 77 years and the age range was 29 – 95 years.

There has been a total of 4,300 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Thursday 25th February, the HPSC has been notified of 776 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 218,251* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 394 are men / 379 are women
  • 67% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 34 years old
  • 278 in Dublin, 69 in Galway, 57 in Meath, 52 in Kildare, 48 in Donegal and the remaining 272 cases are spread across all other counties. **

 

As of 8am today, 574 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 136 are in ICU. 24 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

 

As of February 23, 373,280 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

 

  • 238,841 people have received their first dose
  • 134,439 people have received their second dose

 

 

Filed under: ,

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Tullow man receives four month sentence for sex act near creché

Friday, 26/02/21 - 8:50pm

€54k raised for dad of three

Friday, 26/02/21 - 8:08pm

Gardaí appeal to the public to stay within limits this weekend

Friday, 26/02/21 - 8:01pm

Similar Articles

Latest Carlow Covid-19 figures

Thursday, 25/02/21 - 8:15pm

Bus to Carlow Covid-19 vaccine centre called for

Thursday, 25/02/21 - 4:53pm

Latest Carlow Covid-19 figures

Wednesday, 24/02/21 - 7:31pm