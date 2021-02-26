Latest Carlow Covid-19 figures

The number of Carlow cases of Covid-19 rose by 13 on Friday evening among 776 cases nationally.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today also been notified of 29 additional deaths related to Covid-19.
17 of these deaths occurred in February, and 12 occurred in January.
The median age of those who died was 77 years and the age range was 29 – 95 years.
There has been a total of 4,300 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Thursday 25th February, the HPSC has been notified of 776 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 218,251* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 394 are men / 379 are women
- 67% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 34 years old
- 278 in Dublin, 69 in Galway, 57 in Meath, 52 in Kildare, 48 in Donegal and the remaining 272 cases are spread across all other counties. **
As of 8am today, 574 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 136 are in ICU. 24 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of February 23, 373,280 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 238,841 people have received their first dose
- 134,439 people have received their second dose