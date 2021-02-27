Baltinglass Hospital staff dance with joy

By Elizabeth Lee

STAFF at Baltinglass Community Hospital were literally dancing with joy last week, when they took part in the Jeruselema dance craze.

The dance was a show of solidarity, strength and, most of all, relief for the staff members after they endured a horrific outbreak of Covid-19, which claimed the lives of about ten residents and led to staff members getting sick.

“It was very good to do the dance, it’s like a reflection of the relief we felt after getting through something like that,” Maebh Doran, clinical nurse manager, told The Nationalist.

“You can feel the strength of the camaraderie and it was down to the commitment of the staff to the residents that we got through it. We worked as a team, so it was important to make a statement.”

The Covid-19 outbreak in the hospital lasted about four weeks from when the first person contracted it in January and, at one stage, agency staff had to be called in to fill in for staff members who were sick.

Baltinglass Community Hospital was previously known as Baltinglass District Hospital and is now a residential home for the elderly. Heartbreakingly, two couples who lived there died within days of each other, while other residents also passed away from the virus. Many of them had been living in the hospital for years and were like family to the staff.

“It was a terrible time, awful. Some of the residents were with us for years. We really miss them,” one staff member confided.

The hospital was declared Covid-free after four weeks, and now, both staff and residents have been vaccinated. It seemed like an ideal time for them to come together and celebrate life, and so catering assistant Catherine Dillon came up with the idea of doing the Jerusalema dance. Not only did she instigate it, she also recorded, edited and posted the video.

“We had a quick lesson, but some people had a good idea of the dance beforehand. It was all good fun and we enjoyed it. Catherine is great at lifting people’s spirits. It really resonated with us all, especially after what we’ve just been through. The residents saw it, too, and enjoyed it. We really are all together and the staff are remarkable. They were amazing in a very difficult and emotional time,” said Maebh.