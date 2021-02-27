Charging points for ecars will go from slow to fast

By Suzanne Pender

ELECTRIC vehicle charging points at Carlow Town Hall are to be upgraded to fast charging points, a huge boost to electric car users.

Director of services Padraig O’Gorman told last Thursday’s online meeting of Carlow Municipal District that ESB ecars had informed the council of its plans to upgrade the electric charging facilities at Carlow Town Hall from slow- to fast-charging – a “welcome boost to electric charging facilities in the town”.

Cllr Andrew Dalton described the upgrade as “most welcome”, adding that the electric charging facilities at Perry’s car park had also been recently repaired, while the charging points at Supermac’s on the Dublin Road had also been recently upgraded.

Cllr Dalton urged the council to “lead by example” and consider providing electric charging points at county buildings.

Cllr Fintan Phelan remarked “the more the better”, adding that the upgrading of electric charging points encouraged people to buy electric cars.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace also described it as “a move in the right direction”.

Mr O’Gorman then informed members that the council had submitted an application for funding to the department under the ‘greening of our fleet’ scheme and expected a decision on the funding application shortly.

The funding would involve the greening of public service vehicles, beginning first with the council’s vans.

“This is a good first step and hopefully more progress will be made later in the year,” said Mr O’Gorman.