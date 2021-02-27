Darque ladies let their hair down for dance craze challenge

By Suzanne Pender

HAIRSTYLES and tanning may have to take a back seat for another few weeks, but that hasn’t stopped the ladies from Darque, Carlow putting their skills to another use!

Turning fancy hair styling into fancy footwork, the Darque team recently took on the Jerusalema Challenge, giving the dance craze their own little twist.

“I seen a lot of people doing it and I just thought let’s do it … it would be a bit of fun and lift spirits,” said Melissa Griffin, owner of Darque, the tanning studio and blow-drying bar on Barrack Street, Carlow.

Melissa was joined by her Darque team – mum Honorai, Anna Curran and Grainne Delaney for their take on the challenge, all having perfected their moves via WhatsApp before finally meeting in person at a safe distance.

Melissa’s brother Lenny took on the task of videoing the ladies strutting their stuff as they danced their hearts out in Oak Park Forest Park.

“There were actually a few people watching us as we did the dance in the car park and a few lads from the council beeped at us as they passed by … it was all a great laugh, we had lots of fun doing it,” smiled Melissa.

Once uploaded onto social media, the video attracted thousands of views, while the reaction from customers and friends has been amazing and has given everyone a great lift when they need it most.

“We celebrated our third birthday at the beginning of February and we really miss the normality of everything,” said Melissa.

Like so many people in the hair and beauty industry, the Darque ladies miss the buzz of their busy salon, where braids, occasion styles and weekly blow-drys were all very popular.

But for now, its things like the Jerusalema Challenge that are giving them all a well-deserved bit of fun.