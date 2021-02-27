Death notices and funeral announcements

Hilda Nolan née Bird

17 Collins Park, Rathvilly, Co. Carlow – 27 February 2021 peacefully after a short illness at Waterford Regional Hospital; Beloved wife of the late Denis and grandmother of the late baby Leigh; Sadly missed by her loving daughters Denise and Therese, sons Denis, Patrick and David, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters, brother, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Hilda rest in peace.

In line with government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral for family and close friends will take place. Funeral arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly on Monday for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Rathvilly Cemetery. Hilda’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link www.rathvillykilteganparish.ie/our-parish/webcam.

Thomas (Tom) O’Neill

Dunleckney, Muine Bheag, and formerly of Bennekerry, Co. Carlow. Tom passed away (Peacefully) on 25 February 2021, in the gentle care of the Palliative Care team at Carlow District Hospital. Tom is mourned by his wife Mary, children Mary, Barry, Michael, Paul and Anne, daughters-in-law Louise, Fiona and Iryna, grandchildren Lorcan and Órla, his siblings Collette, Imelda, Larry and Maurice and extended family and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam

A Private Funeral Mass for Tom will take place on Sunday, February, 28th, at 11.oc in St Andrew’s Church, Bagenalstown (Max 10 People) that can be viewed on www.bagenalstownparish.ie followed by burial afterwards in the Cemetery of the Assumption, Bagenalstown.

In compliance with current government and Public Health restrictions, The Funeral and burial will be strictly private and for immediate family only. Tom’s family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this sad time.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to County Carlow Hospice (https://wwwcountycarlowhospice.iedonate.html)