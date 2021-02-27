Protesters clash with gardaí in Dublin as hundred gather for anti-lockdown demonstration

Gardaí are operating a policing plan in Dublin city centre as hundreds have gathered to protest current Covid-19 restrictions.

A protest was due to take place at 2pm, according to The Irish Times, with gardaí ordering the closure of St Stephen’s Green and the Iveagh Gardens earlier today.

Protesters walked to the GPO on O’Connell Street, with reports of clashes with gardaí.

Some protesters are said to have thrown fire crackers and a number of people have been arrested.

Big crowds now outside the GPO. pic.twitter.com/SGb76YkZ2g — Ronan McGreevy (@RMcGreevy1301) February 27, 2021

Earlier, the Garda Press Office confirmed a “number of traffic diversions and other policing plans are currently in place”.

The official Office of Public Works (OPW) Twitter account also confirmed the closure of St Stephen’s Green, offering no additional information on the matter.

Gardaí are operating a policing plan Dublin city centre this afternoon. A number of traffic diversions and other policing plans are currently in place. Those who are conducting their essential journeys may meet obstructions on their journey and will need to avail of diversions. — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) February 27, 2021

A tweet from Gardaí added: “Those who are conducting their essential journeys may meet obstructions on their journey may meet obstructions on their journey and will need to avail of diversions.”

Home checks

Meanwhile, Gardaí have confirmed they will also be carrying out house checks this weekend to ensure people entering the country are self-quarantining.

Officers will conduct checks on those who have been reported as not engaging with the Department of Health monitoring process.

Arrivals from 33 high-risk countries are subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Failure to comply with the regulations may result in a €2,500 fine, a six-month prison sentence, or both.