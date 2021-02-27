I hope we remember the valuable role the hospitality sector plays in our lives

By Michael Godfrey

I HAVE great respect for anyone working in the hospitality industry – be they owner or employee – and hopefully now that we have been without the services of that entire sector for almost a year, others will begin to treat those people with the respect they have always deserved.

To all our cost, we have discovered the valuable role pubs, restaurants, hotels and B&Bs play in our lives. We are social animals and that is where we do our socialising. At least it was until 344 days ago, when the so-called ‘wet pubs’ last closed their doors. And there is still no telling when we will again sit and chat in one of these premises. It will be a wonder if all of them get to reopen. I say that because of the lack of information given to that sector as it tries to prepare for the Easter and summer seasons.

Sorry, you can forget about Easter. Once a firm favourite with families looking for a mini-break before the kids go back to school, the very notion of enjoying such a break was kicked to touch last week, when taoiseach Micheál Martin suggested we can all ‘hopefully’ enjoy a staycation in ‘mid-summer’.

That prompted me to get on the computer in search of somewhere to go this summer. I was amazed that many hotels were even taking bookings – without deposits – as they try to plan ahead. You have to admire their optimism. I also compared prices, and despite what you might have heard about the huge increase in renting cottages or mobile homes by the sea, the same could not be said for hotels – at least not the ones I was looking at.

I won’t mention names, but there is one in Connemara which was offering great value for three nights’ B&B and three dinners at €454 for two people. I know this establishment and have stayed there in the past and I can guarantee you that the quality is excellent. And don’t anyone tell me that bed, breakfast and an evening meal for €76 a head is excessive.

As I’ve said, I have great respect for anyone who works in the hospitality sector. They are often paid minimum wage and the hours are definitely anti-social. Yet they are expected to be available practically 24/7, take unbelievable crap from the odd customer – often drunk – and always maintain a smile on their faces.

When everything opens again, I hope we remember how much we missed going out for a drink to the local pub or restaurant.

Then perhaps the selfish gits who were booking three and four restaurants at a time, simply because they could not make up their minds where they wanted to go, will quit that practice.

Or the rude customer who cannot be bothered to lift their head and stop either texting or talking into their phone as someone tries to ‘serve’ them. Even that word annoys me, but nothing more than the sound of someone clicking their fingers at you.

Perhaps it is me, and maybe it is a throwback to the time when I worked in the industry, but trust me, there is nothing more annoying than having someone click their fingers at you.

Don’t be fooled by someone apologising for their actions by saying they didn’t mean it in a derogatory manner – all they were trying to do was catch the attention of the person. If they didn’t mean it, then they should not have done it.

The government has just announced an overhaul of the licensing laws, which will increase opening times for the industry. I haven’t seen too much about the proposed changes, but I certainly hope there is more to it than just that.

Yes, the rule surrounding late-night entertainment is ridiculous. It’s just another way of screwing more money in taxes – almost €500 for each licensed extension, even if it was only for one extra hour – but the trading hours are not the issue.

Granted, there has been a shift in cultural attitudes, and no more will people spend all day ‘drinking’, at least the majority won’t, so allowing extra hours to trade is not the answer to increasing revenues.

For almost a year, people have got used to paying off-licence and takeaway prices and when the sector reopens, they will be somewhat shocked at the cost of a pint or a meal, compared with what they have been paying.

Perhaps it is time for the government, cash-strapped that it is, to look at taxes imposed on this sector and accept that if it is to thrive again, supports will have to be forthcoming. And more than a drop in VAT or increased trading hours is needed to help get it back to where it was.