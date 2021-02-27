Michael Healy-Rae tops lists of Dáil landlords, quarter of TDs involved in property

Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae is the largest landlord in the Dáil, listing 16 properties in the latest Register of Members’ Interests.

The document published on Friday relates to assets held last year, showing one quarter of TDs to be either landlords or property investors according to the Irish Examiner.

Mr Healy-Rae listed 21 properties in total, five plots of land and 16 rental homes across Kerry. He also listed a contract to supply oil to Kerry County Council, and directorships of three companies.

TDs are required to list shareholdings in excess of €13,000, with Mr Healy-Rae declaring shares in the New York Times.

His brother, fellow Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae declared four properties and shares in Kerry Group.

Fine Gael TD Richard Bruton listed eight sets of shareholdings, including Bank of Ireland, FBD Holdings, Kingspan and AIB Investment Fund.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly recorded two rental properties, an apartment in Sandyford, Co Dublin, and a house in Clara, Co Offaly, while Minister for Education, Norma Foley listed a 50 per cent stake in a house in Dublin.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin declared an office space in Turner’s Cross, including details that it was purchased with an AIB mortgage, while Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan listed no interests.