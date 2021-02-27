New pilot programme aims to kick-start farm safety in schools

By Suzanne Pender

A NEW dedicated Farm Safe Schools pilot programme aims to kick-start farm safety conversations in classrooms nationwide.

Agri Aware, AgriKids and the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), supported by FBD Trust, have teamed up to bring the Farm Safe Schools pilot programme to Irish classrooms.

The first of its kind, this collaborative, pilot programme aims to engage, educate and empower Irish children to become farm safety ambassadors and in doing so help to create a safer, brighter future on Irish farms.

According to the Health and Safety Authority, 23 children have died on Irish farms over the last decade as a result of farm accidents. The Farm Safe Schools team is calling on Irish primary school teachers to sign up to this innovative programme, which will provide children with key knowledge and skills that could save lives and kick-start conversations within classrooms and Irish homes nationwide.

Co-developed by Agri Aware, AgriKids and IFA, the Farm Safe Schools programme has the potential to bring a dedicated farm safety education platform to every school in Ireland.

The interactive programme is designed to assist teachers in educating their students about the potential dangers associated with farming and agriculture and is part of a national strategy aimed at reducing the number of accidents on farms and in the countryside.

As an existing component of the SPHE curriculum, this programme will also provide Irish primary school classrooms with fun, interactive resources and webinars, all tailored to the Farm Safe School ethos.

To become accredited Farm Safe Schools, teachers must cover three topics in each module (two topics for infant classes) and show evidence of learning achieved for each.

Teachers can create a web page, a logbook or blog page to showcase their classes’ hard work on raising farm safety awareness. They are also encouraged to share their progress via social media, using the hashtag #FarmSafeSchools.

The modules focus on the main farm hazards most pertinent to children, including farmer and field safety, animal safety and machinery safety.

There is also an opportunity to win prizes and to become recognised nationally that you are making a positive contribution towards farm safety in the wider, rural community.

As well as achieving the status of becoming a recognised ‘Farm Safe School’, participating schools which show excellence in each module and overall will have additional opportunities to gain rewards through the ‘FBD Farm Safe Schools Champions’ initiative.

If you would like your school to be included in the programme pilot, which is running from March to May 2021, visit www.farmsafeschools.ie and register your school now. We will be in touch with all participating schools to confirm final details and next steps.