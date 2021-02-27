Pat will be remembered by many Carlovians as a much-loved teacher

The late Pat McGrath

By Charlie Keegan

THE Leighlinbridge area of Co Carlow lost one of its most prominent citizens on Thursday 14 January with the death at Beechwood Nursing Home, Leighlinbridge of Patrick (Pat) McGrath, Rathellen, retired principal at Askea Boys National School in Carlow town.

The life of Pat McGrath was fully summarised in a finely-crafted eulogy by his son Ruairi during Pat’s funeral Mass in his local St Lazerian’s Church, Leighlinbridge on Saturday 16 January, at which Fr Pat Hennessy, PP was chief celebrant. The funeral was restricted by Covid-19 health regulation.

In his eulogy, Ruairi said that having read all the kind messages on rip.ie, one phrase kept popping up when people spoke about his Dad: ‘he was a gentleman’.

Continuing, Ruairi said of his father: “He was, in both meanings of the phrase, a gentleman, and he was a gentle, kind man.

“All the time growing up, I don’t think our father ever really got cross with us. If he ever did, it was because we had been rude to our mother. That was the only thing that would really annoy him. In his job, too, he was always calm. I remember him telling me the best way to quiet a room full of loud young men was to speak more quietly so they would have to shut up and listen to him.

“A moment from our childhood that really shows the character of my father was the time my brother Bill, who was very young at the time, came to my Dad bubbling with excitement about something he had found. Dad, who was probably quite busy, took the time to listen to Bill, a very imaginative six-year-old. He followed Bill over to the source of the excitement, where he found that there was a baby hedgehog stuck in a drain. Dad took the time out of his day to dig out the drain to rescue the hedgehog.”

Ruairi said Pat was the youngest of a large but very close-knit family. All through his life, family came first for him. This transferred from his parents, siblings and extended family to wife Bríd and his children.

“Dad and his brothers were always with each other, always working together. They all helped build each other’s houses or work on whatever projects that were going on. All the brothers stayed close to Leighlin, but my Auntie Peg moved to Roscommon. This distance didn’t affect that family closeness, and some of my earliest memories were trips out west, watching television in my godmother’s house or walking around the farm with my Uncle Michael. That closeness travelled down the generations. All of the McGrath (and one Burke) cousins are close and the support of our extended family has meant so much.”

Ruairi said Pat started teaching in Bishop Foley Boys National School in Carlow in 1963 and then moved up to Askea Boys NS in 1976 as vice-principal. He taught for 40 years.

“He loved his job and he was good at it. The many messages of support and the condolences we have received from his ex-students are a testament to that. He made lifelong friends through his job and four of them in particular – Patricia Wall, Eamon Ellis, Mary Daly and Anne McMahon – have stayed very close to him and were a great support to him through his illness.

“He ended his career as principal of Askea Boys and I know he was immensely proud of the work that he did there. He was especially happy that he managed to set up a choir in the school before he retired.”

This, Ruairi said, led him to one of his father’s less obvious loves and talents.

“Dad was very artistic – he acted, he was a potter, he was an extraordinarily talented calligrapher. He loved music but, suffice to say, his talents did not lie in that direction. He always loved to tell the story of when Sr Anthony, upon hearing him sing, very nicely told him that she needed a good strong man to pump the bellows for the organ. He knew well why and still got a chuckle about that many years later.”

Ruairi continued his tribute: “I said earlier Dad was a gentleman, but he did have a tough and uncompromising side to him as well. This probably came out most on the football field. I only have very faint memories of Pat playing, but I am assured that he was a hardy and, dare I say, slightly dirty corner-back. Indeed, one of the memories I do have is of a match in the Superbowl (in Leighlinbridge) and his opposite number – a much younger man – receiving a very stern reminder that the old dog still had a few tricks up his sleeve.

“Dad had a deep love for football and he carried that on after he stopped playing. He won a Carlow junior football championship with the Leighlin All Blacks in 1977. He coached the football teams in Askea Boys for many years and it was a source of great enjoyment to him that so many of those players went on to great success with their club teams and to represent their county. He coached me and a lot of my friends for several years with Michael Davitt’s, the local minor club, and it says a lot about his character that he was able to be a strict disciplinarian, but still retain so much affection from those men today.”

His father had a huge thirst for knowledge and love of learning.

“This is probably what earned him the nickname ‘Professor’ around the village. He was always reading and loved nothing more than sharing new information or ideas with his family. I remember being very young and Dad woke me and my brother and sister with cups of cocoa and sweets to view a lunar eclipse in the middle of the night.”

He met his wife Bríd Coyle through teaching. “My Mam always said the first thing she noticed about my Dad was his laugh, which she used to hear at the cinema in Carlow without knowing who it was. My Dad, for a time, was my mother’s landlord, but before too long he had plucked up the courage to ask her out. And they didn’t wait too long before getting married in 1979. My Mam and Dad’s relationship was so strong. The love and respect they had for each other always shone through. I don’t think I ever saw them argue and they always presented a united front to us and to the world. The way Mam looked after and cared for Dad over these last few years was exceptional. The love between them never dimmed and Dad adored Mum, as she did him.”

Ruairi said the support of the community of Leighlinbridge meant so much to Pat and to his family.

“So many people in so many ways have helped and supported our family. I hope that we will get a chance, as a family, to thank these people. There are too many to name right now, but I would like to take this opportunity to say ‘thank you’ to everyone who helped my Dad in the last few years.”

Ruairi thanked the staff at Beechwood Nursing Home, “who have been brilliant and have given my Dad a safe and loving home for the past year. Likewise, the staff of Bethany House and of St Gabriel’s in Kilkenny, who assisted my mother and father so much. I would also like to especially thank Libby Shaw, who cared for Dad not only as a nurse but also went above and beyond as Dad’s cousin and a close family friend.”

He thanked doctors Brendan and Christopher Coffey and all the staff at Bachelors Walk Medical Centre, Bagenalstown for the exemplary medical care Pat received over the years.

Ruairi also mentioned Ian and Mal Matthews from Herefordshire, England and formerly Wales, who have been close friends of his parents for years “and have supported Bríd and Pat every step of the way. I know they would be here right now if they could”.

He also thanked Christina, Allan and the Pana family, commenting: “I cannot thank them enough for how they have taken my family into their hearts.”

Ruari also referred to the Brennan family and all the staff and customers of Brennan’s Bar, Pat’s ‘local’.

He said: “For years they made Dad welcome and when things became more difficult for him; the kindness and compassion they showed him meant that he could enjoy one of his favourite places that little bit longer.

“The Curran family have shown my parents huge kindness and respect, while John and Emily Whitford McDonald, Brian and Breda Duignam, Sandra Foy and Margaret Foley all supported my parents throughout my father’s illness.”

Finally, Ruairi thanked his mother’s brothers and sister and all the Coyle and Montani nieces and nephews.

“My father loved you all as his own family and you will never know how much your love and help meant to us all.”

Ruairi said: “My father fell victim to a horrible and devastating illness. He faced it with courage, kindness and good humour. He fought it hard and held it at bay for many years. He couldn’t have done it without the support of his wife, his friends and family and the community he was lucky to live in.”

Ruairi’s eulogy concluded: “Thank you all for everything you did and thank you, Dad, for being you. You were the best man I ever knew, you were our hero and you will be sorely missed.”

Fr Hennessy was assisted at Pat’s funeral Mass by Fr Gerry Byrne, Fr Tom Little and Deacon Patrick Roche.

Following Mass, he was laid to rest in Leighlinbridge Cemetery, with Fr Hennessy reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

Members of the Carlow Retired Teachers’ Association (RTA) formed a guard of honour at Leighlinbridge National School as the cortège passed from the McGrath home in Rathellen to St Lazerian’s Parish Church.

Pat is survived by wife Bríd, children Caitríona, Ruairi and William, brother Christy (Castlecomer), sisters-in-law Anne, Moira, Áine, Margaret, Phil, Geraldine, Mary and Jane, brothers-in-law Seamus, Liam and Pádraig, nieces and nephew, grandnephews and grandnieces, neighbours and friends.

Pat was predeceased by his sister Peg and brothers Ned, Seán, Billy and Bob, sister-in-law Mags, and brothers-in-law Malachy and Michael.