Three gardaí injured, 23 people arrested at anti-lockdown protest

James Cox

Three gardaí were injured, with one taken to hospital, and 23 people were arrested as an anti-lockdown protest in Dublin city centre turned violent today.

Gardaí sealed off a number of areas including St Stephen’s Green ahead of the protest as a large number of people gathered in breach of public health regulations from around 1.30pm.

Fireworks

The gathering became violent as members of An Garda Síochána were targeted with fireworks, missiles and spit.

23 people have been arrested under Public Order legislation. Three Garda personnel were injured during the incident and one required hospital treatment for his injuries.

The policing operation initially involved approximately 125 members of An Garda Síochána.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris confirmed the operation involved uniformed personnel, plain clothes, public order units, Garda mounted unit and Garda dog unit.

During the course of the operation further resources were redeployed from across the DMR region in support.

The arrested persons were transported to city centre Garda Stations.

A special Sitting of Dublin District Court will take place this evening in the Criminal Courts of Justice, Parkgate Street at 8pm where a number of the arrested persons will be charged.

Speaking this evening, Commissioner Harris stated: “An Garda Síochána have made 23 arrests so far in relation to the disturbances in Dublin City centre today. A major investigation is now underway to seek and bring to justice those that have committed offences today. Gardaí have also noted a number of individuals outside their home without a legitimate excuse.”

He added: “This was a protest that sits outside the normal behaviours of our society. These are not mainstream groups, the great majority of our society are compliant with the regulations and are living within these regulations in order to suppress Covid-19.

“An Garda Síochána responded in a professional manner today which resulted in calm returning to the city centre. We will maintain an active presence in the City tonight to ensure that the City Centre remains safe and secure tonight.”

‘Thuggish’

Taoiseach Micheál Martin condemned the “thuggish” attacks on gardaí.

In a statement, the Taoiseach said: “The large gathering, in the face of ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, showed a complete lack of respect to the people who have made huge sacrifices during this pandemic.

“Nor can we tolerate the thuggish behaviour or attacks on gardai, who have the public’s utmost respect as they continue to protect and serve our society in difficult circumstances.

“There can be no justification for the march or the violence that unfolded, and I pay tribute to members of An Garda Siochana who moved quickly to make arrests and restore order.”