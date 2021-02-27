What’s planned for your area?

CARLOW County Council received 12 planning applications between 19 and 25 February.

Bagenalstown: Brian and Alison McLoughlin wish to construct a single-storey extension to the side of an existing dwelling at Gleann na Bearu, Bagenalstown.

Bunclody: David and Michelle Power wish to construct a bungalow dwelling house at Kilbrannish, Bunclody.

Carlow: MB Homes Ltd wishes to change the use of the first floor from commercial use to three single-bed apartments at 121 Tullow Street, Carlow.

Fenagh: Carlow GAA wishes to construct a new 1,155m2 single-storey centre of excellence training facility to include six changing rooms, training gym, wash rooms and shower facilities, referee facilities, administration offices, plant room and all associated site works, car parking and bus parking provisions at Lumcloon, Fenagh.

Kiltegan: Kyle Hanbidge wishes to construct a two-storey dwelling house and garage at Tynock, Kiltegan.

Leighlinbridge: Pat Downey wishes to construct an existing entrance and access road to existing holiday homes at Garrison Waterside Holiday Homes via Main Street, Leighlinbridge.

Milford: Thomas McDonald wishes to convert existing outbuilding to the rear of a dwelling for habitable use at Powerstown, Milford.

Tinnahinch: Claire Doran and Hugh Flood wish to construct a dwelling house at Harristown, Tinnahinch.

Tinryland: Shane Blanche wishes to retain demolition of a garage, construction of a new garage and the relocation of the entrance at Ballybar Lower, Tinryland.