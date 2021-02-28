Body discovered in burning vehicle in Co Limerick

David Raleigh

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body in Co Limerick on Saturday.

A burning vehicle in the Tournafulla area of the county was reported at approximately 3pm yesterday afternoon, with emergency services attending the scene.

The fire was extinguished by members of the Abbeyfeale Fire and Rescue Service and upon inspection, a body was discovered in the vehicle.

The body has since been taken to University Hospital Limerick where a postmortem examination will be carried out.

Gardaí confirmed investigations into the matter are ongoing.