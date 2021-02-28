  • Home >
Body discovered in the search for missing Rathoe woman

Sunday, February 28, 2021

By Suzanne Pender

The gardaí have indicating that following the discovery of a body today, the search for missing person Betty Nolan, Rathoe has been stood down.

In a statement issued this afternoon, the gardaí offered their thanks to the media and public for their assistance in this matter.

Sixty- year-old Betty Nolan went missing from her home in Rathoe, Co. Carlow yesterday afternoon, Saturday 27 February at approximately 3pm.

The search for Betty sparked a huge outpouring of support from the local community today with scores of people joining the search teams for the well-known local lady.

 

