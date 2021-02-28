Covid-19: Six further deaths, 612 additional cases

James Cox

Six additional Covid-19 related deaths and 612 additional cases have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland.

All of these deaths occurred in February.

The median age of those who died was 63 years and the age range was 41-86 years.

There has now been a total of 4,319 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Saturday, February 27th, the Health Proection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified of 612 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 219,592 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

300 are men/311 are women,

72 per cent are under 45 years of age.

The median age is 32 years old.

289 cases in Dublin, 45 in Limerick, 34 in Longford, 33 in Galway, 26 in Kildare and the remaining 185 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

As of 8am today, 554 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 133 are in ICU. 19 additional Covid-19 cases have been reported in Irish hospitals in the past 24 hours.

As of February 25th, 409,529 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Ireland:

271,594 people have received their first dose.

137,935 people have received their second dose.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said: “Since the first case of Covid-19 was confirmed in Ireland last February, our lives have changed in ways we never thought possible.

“More than 6,300 people on our island have lost their lives with Covid-19. We remember them, and their families and friends, as well as the many people who remain seriously ill or who are dealing with long-term health issues because of this disease.

“The response of colleagues across all parts of our health system has been remarkable. We should be extraordinarily proud, and take great heart, from the dedication and resilience which has been — and continues to be — shown by everyone involved in this response.

“Almost all sectors and communities have experienced loss and have been tested in ways unimaginable to us this time last year. This pandemic and the public health response to it has had a profound impact on lives and livelihoods. But it has also demonstrated the best of us as a people, working together and buying in as a collective to what has been necessary to protect one another.”