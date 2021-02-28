Garda injured responding to reported house party in Finglas

A Garda is being treated in hospital after responding to reports of a house party in Dublin last night.

The incident happened at Glenties Drive in Finglas at approximately 11.30pm.

An 18-year-old woman was arrested and has since been charged and a 17-year-old girl, who allegedly assaulted an officer during this arrest, she also arrested.

The officer injured during the incident was taken to the Mater Hospital where they are still receiving treatment.

Gardaí say an investigation is ongoing and a number of fixed penalty notices will be issued.

This comes as Gardaí confirmed they will also be carrying out house checks to ensure people entering the country are self-quarantining this weekend.

Officers have been conducting checks on those who have been reported as not engaging with the Department of Health monitoring process.

Failure to comply with the regulations may result in a €2,500 fine, a six-month prison sentence, or both.