Marie Dempsey was a glamorous lady with a strong work ethic

By Charlie Keegan

IT was with great sadness that the Dempsey family, Ballyellen, Goresbridge had to say goodbye to their beloved mother Marie on Saturday 17 January after a very short fall into ill health. Marie, the eldest daughter of the late Gerard and Bridie Hogan, Ballyellen, was a lady who was held in the highest regard by so many for her glamorous style, her unremitting kindness to others, her strong work ethic, business acumen and bubbly sense of humour.

Marie met her husband Jimmy Dempsey from Carlow, who played saxophone with The Vikings Showband in Carlow, at a time when she was undertaking her nursing training at St Dympna’s Hospital, Carlow in 1963. They married in 1965 and lived in Carlow town for many years before finally moving from 49 Green Road, then residing in Dunleckney, Bagenalstown before settling in Ballyellen. Marie was bereaved by Jimmy’s death in May 2019 and, as a couple, they had endured the loss of their beloved daughter Yvonne. Marie nursed Jimmy through his final illness with great love and devotion.

Marie often retold her many childhood memories and the very close relationship she shared with her father, who died suddenly at the early age of 47 years. Marie missed Gerard greatly her whole life.

Marie worked tirelessly all her life, sourcing inventive ways to earn a living from home while rearing her five children. Under the guidance of her cousin Ann Kavanagh, she trained as a hairdresser and subsequently set up her own successful hair salon in Ballyellen, in which Marie worked for 30 years before handing over the reins to her likewise successful daughter Beatrice, who continues the business today.

In her younger days, Marie was a talented ballroom dancer. She enjoyed nothing more than going dancing with her great friends Ann Keegan and Em James.

Marie passed away peacefully as her beloved family sang her favourite song ***Paper roses***. A private cremation ceremony was held in Mount Jerome Crematorium. Her ashes are interred with her beloved husband and daughter, Jimmy and Yvonne, in the Cemetery of the Assumption, Bagenalstown.

Marie is greatly mourned by her children Sandra, Tony, Beatrice and James, along with their partners, her cherished grandchildren Colin, Sadhbh, Seán, Avril, TJ and Abbi, great-grandchildren Riley and Darragh, her sister and brothers, the Hogan and Dempsey families, her kind neighbours, former work colleagues and her wide circle of friends.