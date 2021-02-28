Two arrested in connection with shooting incident in Co Clare

  • Home >
Sunday, February 28, 2021

Gardaí have arrested two men as part of an investigation into a shooting incident in Shannon, Co Clare on January 18th.

Two men were reported to have suffered gunshot wounds during the incident.

This morning, gardaí confirmed two men, both aged in their 20s, have been arrested, bringing the total number of people arrested in connection with the matter to six.

One man was arrested in Dublin on Thursday, February 25th, while the second man was arrested in Limerick yesterday morning.

The men are currently being held at Shannon and Ennis garda stations respectively.

Gardaí say investigations into the incident are still ongoing.

