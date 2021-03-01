Bank of Ireland closures: Full list of 103 branches set to shut

Tomas Doherty

Bank of Ireland is to close 103 branches across the island of Ireland.

The bank will shut 88 outlets in the Republic, reducing its network from 257 to 169, while in Northern Ireland the network will be reduced by 15 from 28 to 13.

Here is the full, county-by-county list of the affected branches:

Antrim

Ballymena

Armagh

Crossmaglen, Keady, Portadown

Belfast

Lisburn Road, Ormeau Road, University Road

Carlow

Boris, Tullow

Cavan

Arva, Cootehill, Kingscourt

Clare

Kilkee, Miltown Malbay, Tulla

Cork

Cork Institute of Technology, Glanmire, Bantry, Cobh, Dunmanway, Kanturk, Millstreet, Mitchelstown, Youghal

Derry

Strand Road, Limavady

Donegal

Bunbeg, Bundoran, Dungloe, Glenties, Moville

Down

Banbridge, Downpatrick, Lisburn

Dublin

James Street, Law Library, Phibsboro, Ballycoolin, Killester, Merrion Road, Rathmines, Ballyfermot

Fermanagh

Lisnaskea

Galway

Ballygar, Dunmore, Oughterard

Kerry

Castleisland, Kilorglin, Tralee IT

Kildare

Celbridge, Kilcullen, Leixlip, HP/Intel, Monasterevin

Kilkenny

Callan, Graiguenamanagh, Thomastown, Urlingford

Laois

Durrow, Mountrath, Rathdowney

Leitrim

Drumshambo, Manorhamilton

Limerick

Abbeyfeale, Askeaton, Bruff, Caherdavin, Rathkeale, Roxboro, University of Limerick

Longford

Granard

Louth

Dunleer

Mayo

Ballyhaunis, Charlestown, Kiltimagh

Meath

Athboy, Enfield, Ratoath

Monaghan

Castleblayney, Clones

Offaly

Banagher, Clara, Edenderry

Roscommon

Elphin, Strokestown

Sligo

Ballymote, Tubbercurry

Tipperary

Cahir, Cashel, Templemore

Tyrone

Strabane, Dungannon

Waterford

Ardkeen, Kilmacthomas, Lismore

Westmeath

Athlone IT, Castlepollard, Kinnegad, Moate

Wexford

Rosslare, Taghmon

Wicklow

Carnew, Rathdrum, Tinahely