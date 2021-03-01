Bank of Ireland closures: Full list of 103 branches set to shut

Tomas Doherty
Bank of Ireland is to close 103 branches across the island of Ireland.
The bank will shut 88 outlets in the Republic, reducing its network from 257 to 169, while in Northern Ireland the network will be reduced by 15 from 28 to 13.
Here is the full, county-by-county list of the affected branches:
Antrim
Ballymena
Armagh
Crossmaglen, Keady, Portadown
Belfast
Lisburn Road, Ormeau Road, University Road
Carlow
Boris, Tullow
Cavan
Arva, Cootehill, Kingscourt
Clare
Kilkee, Miltown Malbay, Tulla
Cork
Cork Institute of Technology, Glanmire, Bantry, Cobh, Dunmanway, Kanturk, Millstreet, Mitchelstown, Youghal
Derry
Strand Road, Limavady
Donegal
Bunbeg, Bundoran, Dungloe, Glenties, Moville
Down
Banbridge, Downpatrick, Lisburn
Dublin
James Street, Law Library, Phibsboro, Ballycoolin, Killester, Merrion Road, Rathmines, Ballyfermot
Fermanagh
Lisnaskea
Galway
Ballygar, Dunmore, Oughterard
Kerry
Castleisland, Kilorglin, Tralee IT
Kildare
Celbridge, Kilcullen, Leixlip, HP/Intel, Monasterevin
Kilkenny
Callan, Graiguenamanagh, Thomastown, Urlingford
Laois
Durrow, Mountrath, Rathdowney
Leitrim
Drumshambo, Manorhamilton
Limerick
Abbeyfeale, Askeaton, Bruff, Caherdavin, Rathkeale, Roxboro, University of Limerick
Longford
Granard
Louth
Dunleer
Mayo
Ballyhaunis, Charlestown, Kiltimagh
Meath
Athboy, Enfield, Ratoath
Monaghan
Castleblayney, Clones
Offaly
Banagher, Clara, Edenderry
Roscommon
Elphin, Strokestown
Sligo
Ballymote, Tubbercurry
Tipperary
Cahir, Cashel, Templemore
Tyrone
Strabane, Dungannon
Waterford
Ardkeen, Kilmacthomas, Lismore
Westmeath
Athlone IT, Castlepollard, Kinnegad, Moate
Wexford
Rosslare, Taghmon
Wicklow
Carnew, Rathdrum, Tinahely