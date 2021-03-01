Carlow TD to forego pay rise

Monday, March 01, 2021

CARLOW TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor said she will not be taking a controversial pay increase that will push a TD’s salary to over €100,000 a year.

The increase, which comes on stream in July, will see a TD’s basic salary of €98,113 rise to €100,191.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor said she has been contacted by many people concerned about the matter and wished to stress that she would not be taking the pay rise.

“I have seen myself during Covid-19 how many people are struggling and I won’t be accepting it,” she said.

 

