Dunnes Stores warned click and collect service breaching Covid restrictions

Dunne Stores has been warned that click-and-collect services are not prohibited under Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions, leading to accusations of “blatantly flouting the rules”.

The retailer has continued to offer click-and-collect services for a range of products, including clothes and homewares, which the Department of Enterprise has said is not allowed according to The Irish Times.

The hief executive of Retail Excellence, Duncan Graham, said the group has received numerous queries and complaints on the matter.

Mr Graham added they have contacted the Department about the issue on multiple occasions, but are yet to receive any concrete guidance.

He criticised Dunnes Stores’ actions saying the retailer has “ramped up its click-and-collect” service at a time when other retailers stopped in order to adhere to Level 5 measures – an act he labelled “unfair”.

Dunnes Stores did not respond The Irish Time’s queries, while a spokesperson for the Department did not reveal if they have any plans to intervene in the matter.

The restrictions on click-and-collect services was brought in towards the end of January as part of tightened measures, hoping it would deter people from making non-essential journeys to shops.

Following this, Dunnes Stores removed prominent references to their ‘reserve and collect’ service for non-essential items, such as homewares, being asked how it differed from click-and-collect services.